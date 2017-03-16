Lotame Introduces Data Onboarding for People-Based Marketing

Lotame, providers of a data management platform (DMP) and exchange, today launched Lotame Onboarding, a people-based marketing service powered by LiveRamp IdentityLink.

Lotame Onboarding enables marketers to connect offline, subscription, and CRM data with digital and mobile data to create a complete cross-platform understanding of their consumers. With this solution, offline data is made available directly in Lotame's DMP in combination with existing data.

"Lotame helps our clients gain insights about the entire customer journey and then activate those insights in a privacy-safe way to create the optimal customer experience," said Andy Monfried, CEO and founder of Lotame, in a statement. "Offering our clients the ability to bring their offline data online means they can move from device-based to people-based marketing in one single DMP, for a complete view of their consumers."

"Since we primarily serve clients in the advocacy and political strategy space, we process millions of new offline data records every month to activate," said Matt Capristo, director of online advertising at IMGE, in a statement. "Having the ability to connect this offline data to our other data sources in Lotame's platform allows us to have a fuller picture of our target audiences."