1010data Launches Consumer Insights Platform 3.03

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes 1010data, providers of a self-service data management and analytics platform, has upgraded its Consumer Insights Platform (CIP). CIP version 3.03 features reporting capabilities that enable retailers and suppliers to leverage existing loyalty program data to conduct a range of analytics on their businesses, from tracking new item performance to understanding source of volume at the item level and driving strategic decisions based on shopper-specific insights. The 1010data CIP provides customizable pre-built reports for granular visibility across all levels of the business, including item, basket, department, and store. With the additional reporting functionality in version 3.03, CIP helps retailers and suppliers transform loyalty program data into insights they can use to drive promotional, merchandising, and assortment programs. Notable features of the new release include the following The Trial and Repeat report to track new item launches at a granular product level;

The Source of Volume report for a deeper understanding of the source of item sales, including incrementality, with source of volume breakouts for new or existing items; and

The Shopper Sales Trend and Affinity by Shopper reports for more strategic analysis of products and shopper segments. "The Consumer Insights Platform enables our retail clients and their suppliers to easily manage their businesses at the most granular level, on a daily basis," said Jed Alpert, senior vice president of marketing at 1010data, in a statement. "The new 1010data CIP version 3.03 illustrates our commitment to enhancing the platform's flexibility, ease of use, and scalability so that we are continuously meeting the evolving needs of our clients." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/