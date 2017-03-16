MaxPoint Partners with Adobe

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes MaxPoint today announced a collaboration with Adobe that will enable companies to activate CRM lists enriched by MaxPoint's Customer Catalyst CRM enrichment and matching software directly through Adobe Audience Manager. Marketers who store their first-party customer list data in Audience Manager can now take advantage of continuous data enrichment from Customer Catalyst, which enhances customer profiles with intelligence about store visits, household-level brand preferences, and real-time purchase intent. The enriched lists can be activated across any marketing technology that syncs into Audience Manager. "Our relationship with Adobe gives brands and retailers a solution that combines MaxPoint data matching and enrichment with Adobe's broad accessibility," said Susan Lee, vice president of corporate development at MaxPoint, in a statement. "We are committed to evolving the traditional CRM marketing model by providing new and better ways for marketers to enhance and activate their customer lists." The collaboration is the latest development in a relationship that began last year, when MaxPoint extended access to its digital audience data through Audience Manager. "With its integration in Audience Manager, MaxPoint gives marketers the right tools and data to activate for targeted marketing efforts," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "We look forward to increasing value to customers through the relationship." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/