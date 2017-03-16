Wipro and Harte Hanks Partner for Marketing Technology Services Offering

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Wipro, an information technology, consulting, and business process services company, is partnering with Harte Hanks, a marketing services company specializing in omnichannel marketing solutions, including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center, to offer marketing technology services. As part of the multiyear engagement, Wipro will upgrade Harte Hank’s data analytics and applications platform, create a scalable operating model, and simplify IT-related processes for the company. Additionally, the two companies will jointly go to market with marketing technology services. This includes jointly marketing the Signal Hub platform, an end-to-end big data analytics platform from Opera Solutions that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate behavioral insights for marketers. "We believe that combining Harte Hanks' agency expertise with Wipro's global technology systems delivery capability will help us offer marketers a great value proposition. Wipro's strong reputation with CIOs and CTOs as a leader in IT services and systems integration, combined with Harte Hanks' strength in marketing services and mindshare within the chief marketing officer community, will complement each other and greatly benefit our customers. We have already witnessed some early success with marquee wins, together," Karen Puckett, Harte Hanks' CEO, said in a statement. "With evolving customer preferences, consumer brands and clients expect more meaningful, consultative industry insights from their marketing partners. The focus has shifted from a segment-based targeting strategy to one that establishes a one-on-one, personalized relationship with end customers," Srini Pallia, president of consumer business at Wipro, said in a statement. "Wipro's investments in cognitive and data insights platforms and ready-to-deploy technology solutions is a key enabler in this journey. With the Harte Hanks partnership, Wipro is expanding its catalog of services and is geared to offer marketing as a service to its marquee clients. We are excited about this partnership and are already witnessing good traction with our existing client base." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/