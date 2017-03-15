Campaign Monitor Acquires Tagga

Tagga's customer data platform will serve as the foundational technology to create a single view of the customer and execute hyper-personalized marketing campaigns with Campaign Monitor.
Posted Mar 15, 2017
|
Campaign Monitor, a provider of intelligent email marketing and automation software, has acquired Tagga, providers of the B2C Marketing Intelligence Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Data is the fuel of the future. It's growing faster than ever before, and marketers need to continually capture that behavioral data, extract insights, and take action," said Alex Bard, CEO of Campaign Monitor, in a statement "With Tagga, Campaign Monitor will be the marketer's behavioral data-driven CRM, powering more effective ways for marketers to engage with customers."
With this acquisition, Campaign Monitor is empowering marketers to automatically capture data and create behavioral profiles for their customers.
"Tagga empowers marketers with a 360-degree view of their customers," said Benj Fayle, chief technology officer at Tagga, in a statement. "With Campaign Monitor's leading email marketing and automation, marketers can now drive conversations from customer intelligence."
Campaign Monitor and Tagga will bring together email subscribers and customers browsing websites, engaging with social channels, and shopping to create a unified customer profile within a behaviorally driven CRM, designed for the unique needs of B2C companies.
