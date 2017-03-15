Kinetic Launches Reveal Social Audience Solution

Kinetic Social, a paid social marketing services company, has launched the Kinetic Reveal audience solution. Reveal is one of several data-driven audience solutions resulting from Kinetic's acquisition of the Spectrum Platform Company in late 2016.

Reveal provides a midfunnel audience targeting solution capable of identifying people who are interested in a company before they visit the company's site or engage with the company on social media. The technology monitors what people read and watch, categorizing content consumption 400,000 times per second to create proprietary audience profiles and drive qualified traffic, which then becomes first-party data.

Advertisers that work with Kinetic can now access audience data linking recent, relevant content consumption to mobile advertiser IDs to create custom audiences within social platforms.

"With Kinetic Reveal, we are providing our brand customers with addressability and performance at scale in the mid-funnel by using our proprietary data to interpret content consumption on the open web and link it to the device ID," said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Kinetic Social, in a statement. "It's finding the right audience that matters, and doing so requires a highly sophisticated approach that includes client data, platform data, and specialized third-party predictive signals further supported by the analytics to measure it. With Reveal, there is simply no reason for marketers to sacrifice transparency of data sources, precision, or performance to increase audience scale."

Initial users of Kinetic Reveal are realizing an average four times lift in return on ad spend and are seeing similar lift in their retargeting pools as compared to native interest and look-alike targeting options. One of the first companies to try Reveal is SharkNinja, the maker of Shark vacuums and Ninja kitchen appliances.

"The combination of Kinetic's Digital Agency Services and the Kinetic Reveal Audience Data solution offers us innovative ways to maximize the return on our social ad spend and motivate increased budget commitments to digital channels," said Ajay Kapoor, Shark Ninja's vice president of digital transformation, in a statement. "With Kinetic Reveal, we have increased the ROI on our marketing efforts by exposing audiences on Facebook that would have otherwise not been exposed through our own first-party data uploads or the affinity-based approach of Facebook's native tools."

