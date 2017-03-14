Clicktale Launches Experience Cloud

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Clicktale today launched the Clicktale Experience Cloud, a platform combining rich online behavioral data, machine learning, data science, advanced cognitive computing, and applied psychological research to help businesses tap into the wisdom and behavior of millions of visitors. "In today's world, customer experience is the new currency," said Tuval Chomut, Clicktale's CEO, in a statement. "The Clicktale Experience Cloud is a game-changer for enterprises, surfacing answers to critical business questions and giving clear, actionable direction on every customer challenge and opportunity. With this platform, our customers are seeing measurable impact and improving their customers' digital lives." Central to the Clicktale Experience Cloud is the Experience Center, which synthesizes Clicktales behavioral data, including millisecond-level in-page interactions such as hovers, scrolls, pinches and zooms, into intuitive visualizations. The Clicktale Experience Cloud enables users to do the following: Capture user experiences across web, mobile web, and mobile apps;

Automatically surface critical business issues and opportunities as they happen;

Gain real-time views of experience-related KPIs from one focal point measured against business goals;

Drill down into visitor segments or import segments from analytics tools such as Adobe or Google Analytics to uncover outliers affecting page or site KPIs;

Conduct pathing analyses to identify and quantify specific in-page behaviors that might inhibit conversion or engagement; and

Find the best and worst in-page paths and critical junctures leading to or away from success. Clicktale's first application built on the Clicktale Experience Cloud platform is the Clicktale Psychological Analytics. Based on proprietary behavioral and psychological models and advanced data science methods, Psychological Analytics enable businesses to understand not only the actions users take, but also their motivations and intent. "Regardless of a visitor's previous buying patterns, it is possible to sense whether he or she is goal-oriented, browsing, disoriented, or exhibiting a different mindset, or even if a particular page on your site changes the visitor's cognitive orientation negatively or positively," Chomut said. "This is just one way the Clicktale Experience Cloud is using cognitive computing to come up with actionable insights for our customers." The Clicktale Experience Cloud includes built-in integrations with other ecosystem tools and solutions, as well as APIs and SDKs for bi-directional sharing of Clicktale's unique behavioral data and metrics with other solutions across the enterprise. All of the Clicktale Experience Cloud capabilities are integrated with Clicktale's visualizations, including heatmaps and session replays.