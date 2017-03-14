Accenture Introduces Accenture Genome Personalization Solution

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Accenture Interactive has launched Accenture Genome, a personalization technology that leverages customer interactions to create Living Profiles based on customers' unique aspects. These Living Profiles can help drive an orchestrated experience across personalization platforms, such as recommendation engines, data management platforms, rules engines, campaign management platforms, and experience optimization tools. Living Profiles are based on individuals' interactions with companies and evolve in real time. The Accenture Genome deconstructs each interaction, such as purchases, emails opened, events attended, and social posts, to create a unique set of attributes, or DNA, for each interaction that can be mapped to each customer's Living Profile. "Similar to experiences in the offline world, being personal is more than simplistic recommendations based on a past purchasing decision that may or may not be relevant," said Jeriad Zoghby, global personalization lead at Accenture Interactive, in a statement. "Our best personal experiences are when a brand knows us better than we know ourselves and makes it easier for us to buy or engage with what we want on our terms versus theirs." "In a world in which experience is the new battlefield, brands must create experiences that are uniquely curated to each individual," Zoghby continued. "Given that the top 20 percent of customers typically represent 80 percent of the profits, companies cannot afford to treat people, especially their most valuable customers, as segments. The Accenture Genome enables brands to accelerate their transition to this new state of personalization so they can compete in today's digital marketplace and uncover innovation opportunities for tomorrow." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/