Veeva Deepens Partnership with Salesforce.com

Veeva Systems has integrated Veeva CRM with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and now supports Salesforce Service Cloud with its Veeva Vault. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Veeva CRM is core to Veeva Commercial Cloud, which brings together customer data, compliant content, and multichannel engagement for life sciences companies. The integration of Veeva CRM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows information to be shared between the two cloud solutions to give sales and marketing teams a complete view of customer engagement. Marketing activities and data from Salesforce Marketing Cloud are available in Veeva CRM, while all Veeva CRM data and multichannel interactions, including Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CLM, and Veeva CRM Suggestions, flow directly into Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Veeva Vault is a unified suite of applications that delivers a single source of truth for regulated content and data across the enterprise. Life sciences companies that use both Veeva Vault and Salesforce Service Cloud can respond to and fulfill customer service requests through Salesforce Service Cloud with approved, compliant content from Veeva Vault. Through the Veeva Vault API, teams can author, search, and access compliant documents without leaving Salesforce Service Cloud. Additionally, all doctor interactions are logged so customer service and support can track progress through analytics tools in Salesforce Service Cloud and Veeva Vault. With these integrations, Veeva and Salesforce.com are building upon their long-standing partnership. For the past 10 years, Veeva has been Salesforce's preferred CRM provider for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. "Veeva has been an outstanding partner over the past decade, and Peter has been an outstanding CEO," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce.com, in a statement. "Our expanded collaboration is a great next step for our joint customers, and we look forward to working with Veeva into the next decade to help move the life sciences industry forward." "Salesforce is a cloud pioneer that has transformed how companies connect with their customers," said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva, in a statement. "We're excited to build upon our 10-year partnership and together help life sciences companies develop deeper relationships with healthcare professionals and create a better customer experience."