Marketo Partners with Infor

"The explosion of digital technologies and touchpoints has made it challenging for enterprises to deliver the experiences that customers demand today," said Steve Lucas, CEO of Marketo, in a statement. "Marketers are looking for solutions that enable a seamless and meaningful experience across devices and channels. Our partnership with Infor, a global leader in customer experience, provides market-leading engagement technologies that enable brands to create personalized and authentic experiences at scale for their customers. The partnership also broadens distribution of engagement technologies to meet the increasing global market need." "Engaging with target buyers today means doing so on their terms. Gone are the days of 'spray and pray' marketing. The Infor + Marketo solution aligns with our overall digital transformation strategy providing customers speed to transform while adding value to relationships at the right time, through the right channels, better than anything else available," said Charles Phillips, CEO of Infor, in a statement.