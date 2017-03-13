Tickr Acquires Market.Space

Tickr, provider of a real-time business performance management platform, has acquired Market.Space, a company that provides visualizations of competitive data in real time, across a wide variety of online sources, including news, blogs, social media, video, apps, and more.

Tickr's solution can track company presences across the web, with a holistic view of real-time market and financial data from thousands of sources. Its cloud-based open data platform unifies enterprise data streams from internal business applications like web analytics, CRM, ERP, and marketing automation, as well as external sources from social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and more. Managers gain a real-time view of their performance, across multiple brands, geographies, and products.

"Tickr has proven its value with some of the world's biggest brands over the last couple of years, and now it's time for us to scale," said Tyler Peppel, CEO of Tickr, in a statement. "We've taken our solutions for these brands and are productizing them to become highly scalable and highly repeatable. Market.Space is a natural complement to Tickr's existing offering and will provide a turbo boost to our capabilities while immediately increasing our active customer base by 500 percent. The acquisition of their world-class technology platform, combined with the unique talents of their team members, will enable us to accelerate even faster."

Market.Space helps companies follow competitors, clients, prospects, and portfolios with real-time competitive business data in the form of visualizations and scheduled charts. It uses curation and machine learning to gather, filter, and visualize social media activity and delivers customized visual results directly into team messaging platforms like Slack, Hipchat, and Office 365.

"We designed Market.Space to solve many of the same problems that Tickr addresses and have established a leadership position within the category when it comes to social media tracking," said Jason Beatty, chief technology officer and co-founder of Market.Space, in a statement. "This is the perfect time for us to take our great idea and turn it into a profitable company by joining forces with another industry leader." "Our mission is perfectly aligned with Tickr's—to provide a holistic, comprehensive view of performance across multiple channels," said Jim Brock, founder and CEO of Market.Space, in a statement. "By joining their team, we will both be able to get there faster."

