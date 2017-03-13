Kantar Shopcom Expands Partnership with LiveRamp

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Kantar Shopcom, a provider of data integration, analytics, and insights within the addressable advertising space, has enhanced its partnership with LiveRamp, a provider of omnichannel identity resolution. This partnership makes Kantar Shopcom's data actionable for people-based targeting and measurement through the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store. LiveRamp IdentityLink users now have access to Kantar Shopcom's purchase data for 300 million U.S. consumers. Shopcom data assets are a blend of CPG, retail, and class of trade shopper data covering 90 percent of all U.S. household spending patterns from more than 450 retailers across 680 categories and 18,500 brands. This data is classified from more than $3.5 trillion in sales volume. Shopcom's assets have been mapped deterministically to the majority of smartphone users, including more than 500 million devices. LiveRamp's IdentityLink solution resolves this data to a privacy-compliant consumer identifier leveraged by hundreds of companies and technology platforms for people-based marketing. In so doing, LiveRamp allows Kantar Shopcom to connect its data to companies' people-based marketing initiatives and extend the reach of the data across channels. "Today more people go online via mobile phone than desktop or laptop computers. Enhancing our partnership with LiveRamp enables marketers to reach more people where they actually are—on their mobile devices—at scale and target them based on actual purchase behavior," said Jen Bukich, Shopcom's vice president of strategic partnerships and business development, in a statement. "To meet rising expectations for seamless brand experiences, marketers need to be able to augment their direct understanding of consumers with data from the broader ecosystem," said Luke McGuinness, LiveRamp's head of data partnerships, in a statement. "We're excited to provide clients with a broad range of options for activating Shopcom's valuable data across channels and devices." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/