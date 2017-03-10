Sprinklr Releases Sprinklr Display

Sprinklr, provider of a social media management platform, has released Sprinklr Display, an all-in-one digital visualization solution that can automatically transform data from 24 social channels into a branded experience for retail stores, command centers, events, and digital out-of-home formats.

Sprinklr Display allows users to create dynamic screens that stream real-time social media content, drive engaging customer experiences, and power insights across an entire enterprise.

"Data visualization is an increasingly important technology for brands who are overwhelmed with big data. They're faced with the challenge of making this data work for them, not the other way around. Sprinklr Display is the only solution helping brands power consumer-facing experiences for retail and events, as well as command centers that provide insight to cross functional marketing and care teams," said Justin Garrity, assistant vice president of Display at Sprinklr, in a statement. "With Display on Sprinklr's integrate-able platform, brands can easily transform their data into insight and deliver engaging experiences in any location."

With Sprinklr Display, companies can do the following:

Design a hub to manage an unlimited amount of real-time social media data for competitive intelligence, community management, crisis communication, ad campaign management, consumer sentiment, and more. Customizable templates help users setup, manage, and deploy thousands of displays across the globe.

Use storyboards to make event attendees part of a game-day, concert or conference experience using multiple screens in any layout.

Connect social media activity to retail locations, providing dynamic context to the products shoppers are considering by pulling in data from online product reviews, Twitter comments, Instagram images, and more.

Use social media data to create memorable marketing campaigns that appear on billboards, in bars, at gas stations, and other locations.

"With Sprinklr Display, we are reducing the complexity of our social data with front-and-center visualizations that provide valuable insights across our business, from marketing, communications, operations, to customer service," said Paul Matson, director of customer engagement at McDonald's USA, in a statement. "It is another important step toward utilizing our wealth of social data to think and act with a customer-first mindset."

