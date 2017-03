Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Looker has launched a suite of Looker Blocks for Google's BigQuery Data Transfer Service, delivering a plug-and-play platform to turn data into actionable insights. The BigQuery Data Transfer Service helps marketers see how actions on different channels affect each other. It automatically centralizes data from AdWords,YouTube, DoubleClick Campaign Manager, and DoubleClick for Publishers. Marketers can also join this data with Google Analytics data via Google Analytics 360's BigQuery export feature. Looker's Looker Blocks for each of these data sources can connect the dots for marketers. Users can build custom campaign reports or full dashboards integrating data from multiple sources. "In the past it has been nearly impossible to connect the data from all of your marketing channels in one central place and analyze all of it together," said Jen Grant, chief marketing officer at Looker, in a statement. "The combination of Looker and Google BigQuery allows marketers to finally get an end-to-end view of all of their channels and drive incredible value to their businesses. And now the launch of Google's BigQuery Data Transfer Service and the new Looker Blocks for each of these marketing channels means you can get it up and running incredibly quickly." Looker first launched a Looker Block for Google's BigQuery in November 2015. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/