Vidyard Adds SalesLoft to Its Integration Ecosystem

Vidyard has added SalesLoft, providers of a sales engagement platform, to its integration ecosystem. With the Vidyard for SalesLoft integration, sales reps can record, share, and track personalized videos from within the SalesLoft platform. The Vidyard for SalesLoft integration helps sales reps track what each prospect watched, down to the second, so that they can reach out at the right time with the perfect message. Vidyard for SalesLoft helps modern sales organizations increase their email response rates by up to 8X through the use of highly engaging, customized, and personalized video emails. "In 2017, the most successful sales teams understand that personalization and response rates are intrinsically linked," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft, in a statement. "Video offers sales teams a new way to personalize sales communications in an authentic and natural way. Vidyard for SalesLoft allows sales teams to quickly record custom video messages as part of a sales cadence - all in the same time it takes to leave a voicemail." Vidyard's integration community includes Salesforce.com, Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, Act-On, Adobe, Kapost, Hootsuite, ExactTarget, and more.