InMoment Launches Discover CX Intelligence Tool

InMoment has launched Discover, an analytics tool that constantly monitors and mines the full range of structured and unstructured customer data to generate customer experience (CX) intelligence, or always-on, customer-sourced intelligence. Discover can ingest and analyze customer and contextual data from any source, including unstructured feedback from social reviews, customer comments, voice recordings, agent notes, and more. From there, Discover surfaces both known and unknown patterns, trends, and anomalies as they arise and then routes the information. Discover can be deployed as part of InMoment's Experience Hub platform, or as a stand-alone offering for companies that collect their own customer data or use other collection tools. "I've spent a lot of time heading up digital analytics solutions during my career, and because we worked primarily with structured data, our efforts to get to the illusive why inside customer data didn't get very far. After all, zeros and ones can only tell you so much," said J.D. Nyland, InMoment's executive vice president of product, in a statement. "InMoment's expertise in enriching and mining unstructured customer data opens up a whole new world of answers that has so much more value for companies. Discover marks the beginning of our journey toward customer experience intelligence, one that will take us deeper into the hearts and minds of customers to help brands make smarter decisions across all areas of their business." For InMoment customer Tesco, one of the world's largest retailers, Discover empowers staff to make targeted, continual improvements. "Tesco's promise to Britain's shoppers is to serve them a little better every day, but with thousands of stores and millions of pieces of feedback each year, knowing where to look for opportunities at a brand level to improve can be a challenge," said Dan Portus, insight to action program manager at Tesco, in a statement. "In the past, the real-time, all-the-time monitoring of customer feedback was impossible. Thanks to InMoment's new analytics tools, we're starting to find the needles in the haystacks. With that intelligence in hand, we're able to inform teams who aren't as close to the data on what their customers are saying and drive the right action, quickly. In doing so, we're ensuring that we meet our promise, elevating our customer experience each day." "InMoment's new analytics tools are generating a level of intelligence from both structured and unstructured data that has never been possible before," added Jocelyn Wieser, senior retail business intelligence analyst at Cabela's, in a statement. "Discover's ability to analyze customer data, in real time, all of the time, gives us an unprecedented window into the known and unknown elements impacting our business. It's literally impossible to quantify the value of what Discover can do. Even a team of analysts working full time could not accomplish this feat. With Discover constantly monitoring our customer data, my team can focus their time and considerable talents on the most strategic projects. The intelligence we're able to surface is transforming our insights from a historical snapshot into a real-time guidance system for every area of our business."