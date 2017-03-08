IDG Launches Pipeline Activator

IDG, a technology media, data, and marketing services company, today unveiled Pipeline Activator, the latest addition to its IDG ABM360 account-based marketing suite.

Pipeline Activator is a predictive intelligence engine that helps accelerate global revenue opportunities. It pinpoints verified projects and active sales prospects, providing sales and marketing teams with detailed insight on the target companies that are actively researching products and services for purchase.

Pipeline Activator leverages digital display, demand generation, and data solutions to help marketers identify purchasing intent. The Software-as-a-service solution identifies active, verified projects at both the regional and individual country level.

Through its owned and operated properties, advertising network, events, and demand-generation offerings, IDG captures billions of intent signals from users each month. Subscribers to Pipeline Activator will receive dashboards on their target lists, providing a global view of active IT project activity and buying intent at the account level, as well as firmographic data, such as budgets and IT priorities.

Pipeline Activator from IDG includes the following features:

Full-funnel demand generation solutions in 147 countries;

A database of more than 700,000 line of business and IT decision makers from the Forbes Global 2000;

Verified, active projects: IDG identifies and validates nearly 250,000 active IT projects per year across companies globally

Marketing automation integration: without leaving Salesforce.com and other CRM applications, salespeople can identify and act on the companies with the greatest potential as identified by Pipeline Activator.

"As a trusted global technology media, data, and marketing services company, IDG is always pushing the envelope on innovation to stay abreast of the fast-evolving needs of its loyal audience of technology marketers and buyers" said John O'Malley, CEO of IDG Connect, in a statement. "With an average of 16 stakeholders in a given enterprise purchasing decision, focusing a sales team's efforts is paramount. Pipeline Activator provides a unique global lens into the activities of the customers that matter most to marketers—their target accounts and any verified projects—and enables them to prioritize their outreach and capitalize on this information advantage."

