Yellowfin Partners with Pitney Bowes to Launch Spectrum Visual Insights

Business intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor Yellowfin has partnered with Pitney Bowes to launch Spectrum Visual Insights, combining Yellowfin's BI platform capabilities with Pitney Bowes' data analytics portfolio.

Spectrum Visual Insights, a tool within Pitney Bowes' Spectrum Customer Information Management platform, will help businesses gain a deeper understanding of customer data to deliver commercial success. The new combined capabilities will deliver deeper insights about customers to aid marketing, customer support, fraud prevention, and compliance efforts.

"Partnering with an historic brand and a modern technology giant has been a great opportunity for us," said Glen Rabie, CEO and co-founder of Yellowfin, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be partners with an organization that is as passionate about data as we are and where Yellowfin's powerful BI can make such a difference."

"Choosing the right BI vendor was critical to the success of this project, and ultimately the success of our clients," said Nigel Lester, managing director of Pitney Bowes' Software Solutions for ANZ, in a statement. "We chose to partner with Yellowfin because their software is simple to embed, has beautiful dashboards, delivers powerful visualizations, and is intuitive to use. Yellowfin provides the foundation that helps our customers understand the information they have before establishing a single customer view."