RedPoint Global Releases Customer Engagement Hub

RedPoint Global, a provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today introduced the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub, which orchestrates customer interactions based on a dynamic, unified customer profile and real-time decisioning.

The Customer Engagement Hub combines RedPoint's customer data platform with its real-time customer interaction platform that optimizes customer engagement across all touchpoints and enterprise business functions.

"In today's world, customer journeys are no longer linear in nature, as customers now desire dynamic, continuous, and real-time engagement. In response, brands often fall short of presenting themselves ubiquitously and with relevance at every touchpoint," said RedPoint Global CEO Dale Renner in a statement. "Our clients are achieving fantastic results with double-digit revenue increases based on the distinct advantages provided by our Customer Engagement Hub solution. Brands with unified customer profiles and effective cross-touchpoint engagement will outperform competitors, which is where the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub underpinned with our customer data platform will become the new standard in the modern enterprise."

RedPoint's Customer Engagement Hub support an open ecosystem. Key capabilities include the following:

Connected Data: The CEH's customer data platform processes and integrates any customer data, including first-, second-, and third-party; batch and streaming; plus structured and unstructured data, to build a unified customer profile that it then leverages in real time for decisioning and analytics.

In-line Analytics: The CEH's in-line analytics operationalizes machine learning, other advanced analytics, and real-time decisioning to drive next-best actions, including offers, alerts, notifications, or other contextual messages.

Orchestration: The CEH orchestrates interactions with customers across all digital and traditional channels, touchpoints, devices, and engagement technologies.

The solution can be deployed in the cloud on Microsoft Azure or Amazon AWS, in an on-premises private cloud or infrastructure, or as a hybrid option.

