Act-On Launches Adaptive Journeys

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation, today released Adaptive Journeys, a platform that uses machine learning to recognize customer behaviors, preferences, and interests and help marketers use that data to automatically adapt the message, the timing, and the delivery channel for more customized engagements.

Act-On's marketing automation platform was built on a NoSQL cloud architecture.

Act-On is making Adaptive Journeys possible through predictive, behavior-based intelligence that can deliver the following:

Adaptive Segmentation, that allows marketers todynamically create lists of engaged contacts by any combination of factors, whether that data is brought in from the CRM, captured via web form, or behavior insights that Act-On tracks; these segments can automatically adapt as new information is provided. In the future, more data from additional sources can be leveraged to further personalize engagement efforts.

Act-On's Adaptive Forms, which can now support conditional follow-up questions; dynamically presenting, or hiding, questions based on an individual's responses.

Act-On's Adaptive Sending, which can predict the best time to send a message to an intended recipient based on past behaviors and actions. The system will automatically send the message during prescribed optimal engagement window.

Adaptive Scoring, which automates scoring across segments, industries, and buyers.

Adaptive Channels, Act-On's system that will take advantage of machine learning to select the best channel (email, web, mobile or social) to send a given message across based on the individual's previous interactions with the company.

Act-On is also building deeper partnerships with ad retargeting, SMS, and direct mail vendors. These partnerships will allow Act-On users to implement a more multichannel marketing approach.

"Every customer is unique, as is their path to purchase, and in today's connected world it is more important than ever that brands adapt to how their customers want to be engaged," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of Act-On Software, in a statement. "Marketers at midsized organizations might think that this is unattainable, but we believe that companies of all sizes should be able to take advantage of the power of predictive to accomplish this&, and we're simplifying how marketers can do this and making it possible with Adaptive Journeys."

