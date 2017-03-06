Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Hoovers

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Dun & Bradstreet has launched D&B Hoovers, a sales acceleration solution that combines Dun & Bradstreet's commercial database and prospect intelligence. D&B Hoovers draws on Dun & Bradstreet's core information assets, including active business records from 30,000 sources in more than 200 countries updated 5 million times per day. Users also get access to contact intelligence on 70 million professionals. Other components of the D&B Hoovers solution include the following: SmartLists, which dynamically updates sellers on top opportunities and provides business intelligence, analytics, and account scoring. More than 175 search filters create precise targeting while supporting natural-language and conceptual search.

CRM QuickView, which provides seamless access to account intelligence; desktop dashboards and automated workflow features include triggers, alerts, Ideal Profiles, and Conceptual Search; and mobile-ready features support sales and marketing teams on the go.

Business Signals, which deliver predictive insights based on global data coverage; intelligent data is integrated into strategic technology platforms like CRM and marketing automation systems; and real-time triggers keep sellers posted on key business events. "Businesses of all sizes have the opportunity to grow by better leveraging today's enhanced software and technology to more quickly drive pipeline and garner marketing ROI," said Rishi Dave, chief marketing officer at Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "D&B Hoovers is the best solution for enabling sales and marketing teams to align around the same connected, dynamic data and analytics to make their efforts more impactful, and help them go to market and close deals at a faster rate." Dun & Bradstreet gained the OneSource technology platform, which powers D&B Hoovers, through its acquisition of Avention, in January. D&B Hoovers is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.