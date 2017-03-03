Matrix Adds Alerts Engine to Its Sales Platform

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Matrix has introduced the Matrix Alerts Engine to provide a custom layer of intelligence for media ad sales organizations. The alerts empower sales organizations with suggested actions and sales intelligence using the data available in the Matrix platform. The Matrix Alerts engine provides tailored intelligence for each member of the sales organization. "We built the new Matrix Alerts Engine to work alongside the sales organization's unique workflow and surface the vital data and information that the organization needs to know," Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, said in a statement. "When implemented in a sales organization, Matrix Alerts eliminates unnecessary busy work and gives the team more bandwidth to focus on actions that drive revenue." Matrix Alerts includes the following features Custom Alerts via third-party APIs;

The Alerts API that ntegrates data from third-party platforms that are not integrated into Matrix;

Triggered alerts based on real-time information;

Recommended Actions and Next Steps; The Matrix Alert Engine is the first of many features being built on the Matrix Monarch platform, launching later this year. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/