Logo
BodyBGTop
Matrix Adds Alerts Engine to Its Sales Platform
The Matrix Alerts Engine provides tailored sales intelligence for each member of companies' sales organizations.
Posted Mar 3, 2017
Page 1

Matrix has introduced the Matrix Alerts Engine to provide a custom layer of intelligence for media ad sales organizations.

The alerts empower sales organizations with suggested actions and sales intelligence using the data available in the Matrix platform. The Matrix Alerts engine provides tailored intelligence for each member of the sales organization.

"We built the new Matrix Alerts Engine to work alongside the sales organization's unique workflow and surface the vital data and information that the organization needs to know," Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, said in a statement. "When implemented in a sales organization, Matrix Alerts eliminates unnecessary busy work and gives the team more bandwidth to focus on actions that drive revenue."

Matrix Alerts includes the following features

  • Custom Alerts via third-party APIs;
  • The Alerts API that ntegrates data from third-party platforms that are not integrated into Matrix;
  • Triggered alerts based on real-time information;
  • Recommended Actions and Next Steps;

The Matrix Alert Engine is the first of many features being built on the Matrix Monarch platform, launching later this year.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY