Marketo Releases Engagement Platform

Marketo this week launched the next generation of its Engagement Platform. The platform, which is powered by a new big data architecture previously codenamed "Project Orion," is purpose-built to help companies grow customer lifetime value through personalized customer engagement at scale. "We are delighted to formally announce the public availability of the Marketo Engagement Platform, the industry's most scalable platform for CMOs to build their brand, grow revenue, and thrive in the new digital world we call the Engagement Economy," said Steve Lucas, CEO of Marketo, in a statement. "The Marketo Engagement Platform underscores our continued leadership and innovation in marketing, as well as Marketo's commitment to delivering breakthrough solutions that enable organizations to connect with their customers and prospects like never before." The Marketo Engagement Platform brings together essential customer data and touchpoints seamlessly in one unified platform. With it, marketers can do the following: Capture the right customer data, bringing together customer behavioral and profile data to engage customers at scale and manage their identities.

Personalize and automate experiences across channels, using data, customer insights, and artificial intelligence to automate and personalize every experience across the customer lifecycle and across marketing channels, including email, web, ads, events, social, mobile, and more.

Optimize business impact, tying marketing efforts to business outcomes, like pipeline and revenue, and optimize marketing performance with analytics at each stage of the customer lifecycle. The Marketo Engagement Platform is comprised of three functional areas that help marketers evolve their digital capabilities over time. These include the following: An Engagement Marketing Hub that contains customer identities and data and the APIs to bring this data into and out of the platform. This also includes the automation, analytics, and adaptive engines that power customer insights and automated execution across the platform's applications. Marketo's marketing applications that are natively built into the platform. These 12 apps include Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Web Personalization, and Predictive Content, among others.

Partner applications that leverage Marketo's open and extensible architecture and are available through LaunchPoint, Marketo's ecosystem of partner technologies that help organizations optimize, complement, and expand their use of the platform. To handle the explosion of customer behavioral data available to marketers, the Marketo Engagement Platform's new big data architecture can ingest trillions of activities and process them for large-scale one-to-one personalization. The platform's foundation leverages high-compute technologies such as Apache Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, druid, and more. This multicomponent architecture is currently being rolled out to Marketo customers and will provide the foundation on which additional engagement marketing services for enhanced performance and scalability will be delivered.