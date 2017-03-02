Verint Partners with Tango Networks

Verint Systems and Tango Networks have partnered to allow organizations to use their solutions together to address the gap in managing business communications through mobile devices and concerns about the security of those interactions.

Tango Networks can seamlessly connect employees' mobile devices to the Verint Customer Engagement Optimization solutions, delivering the mobile phone capabilities companies seek without compromising quality or compliance.

"The combination of Tango Networks' innovative mobile technology with Verint's position as a global leader in customer and employee engagement, workforce optimization, and compliance solutions can help corporations simply and securely mobilize their business communications," said Andrew Silver, chief technology officer and co-founder of Tango Networks, in a statement. "Now, organizations can feel confident about extending their mobile capabilities to employees without compromising quality and compliance." "The integration with Tango Networks helps proactively address the needs of the changing workforce by extending the benefits of customer and employee engagement and workforce optimization to mobile devices," said Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations at Verint, in a statement. "Doing so helps hold customer interactions over mobile communication channels to quality and compliance standards and supports organizations in adhering to regulatory requirements that drive the need for voice and text interaction recording."

