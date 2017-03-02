Jahia Releases Marketing Factory 1.6

Jahia Solutions Group, providers of an open-source digital experience platform, has released version 1.6 of Marketing Factory, its A/B testing and personalization solution.

Marketing Factory 1.6 provides data-driven optimization and personalization tools, based on powerful analytics, to help companies understand their website visitors' expectations. It allows users to collect and analyze data, test variants, deliver personalized content on every channel, and monitor their campaigns and goals achievements.

Among the features, Marketing Factory enables A/B testing and personalization at the page level, dashboards on both pages and content, traffic allocation based on each variant, preview enhancements, a personalized carousel, and personalized content API to retrieve the right content for the current visitor from web or mobile applications.

Marketing Factory is open by design and can integrate with existing business applications. It is based on an open-source customer data platform, the Apache Unomi Project, that grants visitors higher control over the data they agree or refuse to share when browsing websites.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com