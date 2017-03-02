Logo
BodyBGTop
Jahia Releases Marketing Factory 1.6
The new version of Jahia's A/B testing and personalization solution gives digital marketing teams more autonomy to optimize campaigns, landing pages, and content.
Posted Mar 2, 2017
Page 1

Jahia Solutions Group, providers of an open-source digital experience platform, has released version 1.6 of Marketing Factory, its A/B testing and personalization solution.

Marketing Factory 1.6 provides data-driven optimization and personalization tools, based on powerful analytics, to help companies understand their website visitors' expectations. It allows users to collect and analyze data, test variants, deliver personalized content on every channel, and monitor their campaigns and goals achievements.

Among the features, Marketing Factory enables A/B testing and personalization at the page level, dashboards on both pages and content, traffic allocation based on each variant, preview enhancements, a personalized carousel, and personalized content API to retrieve the right content for the current visitor from web or mobile applications.

Marketing Factory is open by design and can integrate with existing business applications. It is based on an open-source customer data platform, the Apache Unomi Project, that grants visitors higher control over the data they agree or refuse to share when browsing websites.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
Jahia integrates its DX7 with Translations.com's platform for translating and localizing digital marketing content.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY