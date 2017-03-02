Resco Mobile CRM Launches on the Salesforce AppExchange

Resco has launched Resco Mobile CRM on the Salesforce.com AppExchange.

Resco Mobile CRM brings offline mobility to sales and field service reps using Salesforce.com and enables their mobile processes to run offline. Salesforce customers can now leverage Resco's offline mobile solution, including sales automation, route planning, mobile audit, security device management, and many other features.

Resco Mobile CRM was built on the Salesforce App Cloud and works with iOS, Android, and Eindows mobile devices. It offers full offline access to Salesforce data and lets users view, create, delete, and modify data on their smartphones and tablets. Users can also adjust, modify, and enhance the look and feel of the app.

"We are very excited to bring Resco Mobile CRM to the Salesforce community. AppExchange is the ultimate place where Resco's services can be offered in the most efficient way possible," said Radomir Vozar, CEO of Resco, in a statement. "By partnering with Salesforce, we are maximizing our efforts to help companies nurture customer relationships on the go. Most importantly, Resco being listed on the AppExchange means enabling mobile users to access and work with their Salesforce data in a disconnected scenario." "Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of app innovation partner sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, Resco provides customers with an exciting new way to explore true offline mobility."

