Synchronoss Launches Cloud Analytics Platform

Related Whitepapers From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage Synchronoss Technologies has released the Cloud Analytics platform to give service providers insights on how to harness the data from the customer life cycle into actionable business advantages. The platform uses data gathered from carriers' end-to-end views of their subscribers from device and service activation, rate plans, account information, network usage, messaging, and cloud-based user-generated content, such as contacts, photos, videos, and more. Data insights are based on predictive trending, advanced segmentation, market analysis, tendencies, optimization, and distribution, as well as campaign measurement. The Synchronoss Cloud Analytics platform uses data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to drive insights. Service providers will be able to identify which customers are more likely buy specific services, why these customers are being targeted (based on contextual information, behavior, and interaction), and which campaigns to launch to best upsell to them. "Cloud analytics yields immediate results. We've created an exciting platform with an impressive depth and powerful delivery for end customers," said Ronald Hovsepian, CEO of Synchronoss, in a statement. "Synchronoss has always been a trusted partner with the service provider community. As such, we've been given the privilege to work closely with our customers to create great experiences as a trusted, secure, and scalable provider. We believe this new platform gives service providers and untapped advantage to leverage the data they've always had in ways that will give them a deeper understanding of subscriber needs and allow them to provide a customer experience that exceeds their expectations." Synchronoss' Cloud Analytics Platform is comprised of technology deeply embedded in core service provider systems, such as device and service provisioning, billing, care, and digital distribution. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/