e-Zest Acquires SmarterMe

e-Zest Solutions, a provider of digital transformation technology, has acquired SmarterMe, a personal assistant for sales powered by an intelligent mobile platform. SmarterMe replicates a real-life personal assistant into salespeople's workflow through a mobile app. It can make personalized recommendations based on integration and analysis of data stored in email, calendar, CRM, document storage, and social media systems, and location. It also features one-tap logging of calls into CRM. "SmarterMe is a strategic fit for e-Zest, as it aligns perfectly with our mission 2020 of becoming the premium digital transformation leader and substantiates our line of offerings to customers across the globe. With the cloud delivery and machine learning platform of SmarterMe, built by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and enterprise software veterans from software and cloud computing leaders like SAP, Hewlett Packard and Salesforce.com, we aim to impact sales productivity significantly for our customers globally," Devendra Deshmukh, CEO of e-Zest, said in a statement. "We are excited to join the e-Zest team," said Ashish Srimal, founder and CEO of SmarterMe, in a statement. "We are very proud of the work we did at SmarterMe and thrilled that the team is going to have access to significant resources to build toward our vision of humanizing enterprise software. By applying intelligence and mobile-first design to power the next generation enterprise software, we will continue to help users get their work done by bringing the right information, the right application just at the right time and in the flow of their work. Together with e-Zest's capability and its experience of working with Fortune 1000 companies, we will be uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experiences." SmarterMe can be used as a stand-alone application or integrated with Salesforce CRM. The company is working on connectors for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle's Siebel systems as well.