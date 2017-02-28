Comptel and Salesforce Partner for Next Best Engagement

Comptel has collaborated with Salesforce.com to launch Next Best Engagement to help empower the omnichannel customer journey for digital telcos. Next Best Engagement, which is powered by Comptel's Fastermind, will help communications service providers recommend, predict, and automate real-time decisions for the most suitable actions in customers' journeys.

The Next Best Engagement solution will be available to users of Salesforce's Marketing, Service, or Sales clouds to recommend and trigger actions for more personalized marketing and sales opportunities and more responsive customer care.

"Generation cloud customers expect personalized, contextual, and seamless experiences across all the touchpoints with their telco services provider," said Niilo Fredrikson, executive vice president of Comptel, in a statement. "We are very pleased to enable exactly that by leveraging our Fastermind suite of AI applications together with Salesforce, the undisputed leader in customer engagement." "Next Best Engagement will enable operators to significantly increase lead conversion rates while reducing customer churn by improving customer satisfaction," said Mustafa Oyumi, director of product management communications at Salesforce, in a statement. "Comptel’s Fastermind provides the intelligent and contextual recommendations that enable the Next Best Engagement solution, allowing operators to manage customer journeys across all channels including retail, mobile and customer care."

