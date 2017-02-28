BrightEdge Launches ContentIQ And HyperLocal

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes BrightEdge, a provider of enterprise organic search and content performance, today launched ContentIQ and HyperLocal to help marketers drive organic search revenue conversions. BrightEdge ContentIQ, a site auditing solution, minimizes revenue loss attributable to poor user experience and organic performance caused by site errors. BrightEdge ContentIQ delivers a comprehensive website audit natively within an SEO platform. It allows users to monitor site performance and identify and prioritize areas of opportunity. It offers trended reporting and fully customizable crawl settings for inspecting progressive web applications, single page applications, JavaScript frameworks, schemas, and social tags. It is fully integrated into the BrightEdge platform and integrates seamlessly with other key platform innovations, including StoryBuilder and Anomaly Detection. Customers can inspect just a few sections of their websites or crawl the entire domain for hundreds of millions of pages. BrightEdge's HyperLocal enhancements enable search marketers to identify topics and understand how content performs in more than 68,000 (32,000 in the United States and 36,000 overseas) search engines so they can track organic performance down to specific locations and pinpoint search demand and performance. HyperLocal even lets users track custom locations, like individual retail store addresses, to get an even more granular view of organic performance. BrightEdge's HyperLocal enhancements follow the recent successful introduction of BrightEdge Intent Signal, which helps marketers prioritize topics that have greater organic opportunity to increase brand visibility above and below the fold. "In a world where visibility and performance are keys to marketing success, BrightEdge ContentIQ and Hyper-Local innovations help search marketers stay ahead of the changing search and content marketing landscape," said Boaz Ronkin, vice president of product marketing at BrightEdge, in a statement. "This is especially important in a mobile-first world where mobile-friendly site structure and mobile-specific content are essential for increasing traffic, conversions, and revenue." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/