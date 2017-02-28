Synchronoss Launches Messaging Marketplace Platform

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Synchronoss Technologies has launched the Synchronoss Messaging Marketplace Platform, a messaging and commerce enabler that allows businesses to create new revenue streams by extending commerce-based dialogue to subscribers across a range of messaging platforms. Synchronoss Messaging Marketplace Platform works across all networks and protocols, creating an interconnected messaging framework for businesses to connect to consumers. Synchronoss Messaging Marketplace allows service providers to optimize revenue from messaging-centric transactions thanks to a multichannel, bot-powered, intelligent conversational services layer. "The launch of Synchronoss Messaging Marketplace represents a very natural extension of our overall track record in driving innovation to tier-one service providers around the world," said Ron Hovsepian, CEO of Synchronoss, in a statement. "As with the continuing success of our Personal Cloud platform, our Messaging Marketplace will present a dependable ally for service providers as they continue to stave off competitive threats from OTT providers. Our messaging platform is designed specifically for service providers to securely extend their relationship with subscribers and emulate the most successful OTT messaging and commerce models available today. This will allow service providers to radically improve customer experiences, increase revenue, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing global ecosystem." Synchronoss Messaging Marketplace is driven by Synchronoss' proprietary messaging, analytics, and artificial intelligence platforms and gateways, as well as key technology from partners. It allows service providers to reach subscribers through intelligent messaging-based transactions across their own digital channels, or through OTT platforms, to include the following: Messaging - End to end rich messaging capabilities, extending conversations to digital channels;

A2P (Application to Peer - intelligent, transaction-based engine, framework, and authoring tools that allow companies to interact with subscribers across a variety of standards-based, third party messaging platforms;

Cloud Services - a cloud service enabler for operation of managed services across platforms and networks; and

Analytics - A digital brain consisting of artificial intelligence with contextual analytics and an automated, self-learning rules engine. "The ability for service providers to use advanced messaging and intelligent bots across their own network enhances self-service opportunities and drives persuasive cross-sell, up-sell capabilities," said Charlie Thomas, executive vice president of communications and media at Synchronoss, in a statement. "This takes traditional, direct, relationship-based marketing to a new level of effectiveness, yield, and ROI. The Messaging Marketplace platform gives service providers a new voice in driving overall value between the network and its subscriber base. It also extends an ecosystem to brands to participate with the service provider channel in new ways while managing a more efficient interface across OTT messaging platforms."