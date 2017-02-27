Voxox Introduces Two-Way Toll-Free Texting for Wholesale Customers

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Voxox, a provider of cloud communication solutions for businesses, has expanded its wholesale SMS portfolio by rolling out two-way SMS via dedicated U.S. toll-free numbers as sender ID. The offering is geared toward SMS aggregators and other service providers, as well as businesses that use high-volume SMS in their applications or products. "A growing number of business patrons prefer to text rather than call companies on the phone, so not offering SMS as a means to interact with these customers creates an unnecessary barrier for effective business communications," said Kevin Hertz, chief technology officer and co-founder of Voxox, in a statement. "With the potentially immense cost savings that two-way text messaging can offer businesses, we wanted to ensure that our extremely competitive wholesale SMS rates can be used for both local and toll-free business phone numbers. We are excited to close the loop on this with today's announcement." The expansion of the Voxox wholesale SMS portfolio to include two-way toll-free texting service comes on the heels of Voxox's recent introduction of toll-free texting support for its virtual PBX service Cloud Phone, which is geared toward very small businesses. Cloud Phone and other Voxox solutions are available for operators and service providers to white label or co-brand through the Voxox For Operators partner program. Voxox wholesale SMS solutions are offered through a web service API. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/