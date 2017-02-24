HaystackCRM Launches Mobile Tool for SMBs Haystack's mobile CRM app lets small business owners access contacts, manage catalogs, produce quotes, monitor team performance, and more, all on the go. Page 1 Related Whitepapers From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center HaystackCRM has launched a mobile client relationship manager (CRM) app designed exclusively for small business owners. The app gives users quick access to existing contacts and new business leads and lets them manage product catalogs, produce price quotes, monitor team performance, identify contacts based on geographical location, and show images and videos of products or services. "As a small business owner myself, I understand the multiple challenges in running your own business," said Keir Davis, HaystackCRM's owner and developer, in a statement. "We took the time to think through the features we would benefit most from in a mobile CRM tool that were missing from similar apps. Then we set out to develop one that included everything on our wish list. Small businesses were looking for a framework, and we've given them everything they need to know on a phone or tablet. Customers can now take their business wherever it takes them." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/ Related Best Practices White Papers From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center

