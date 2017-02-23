Rubicon Project Partners with Metamarkets on Interactive Programmatic Analytics

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Metamarkets, a provider of interactive analytics for programmatic marketing, is teaming up with Rubicon Project, operator of an advertising marketplace, to help digital marketers make the most of their programmatic marketing data. Through Rubicon Project's advertising automation platform, which reaches approximately 1 billion consumers across 1 million websites and 20,000 mobile apps, buyers will now have access to Metamarkets' interactive analytics dashboards to help them discover, target, and purchase mobile, video and desktop inventory.; "Metamarkets' dashboards provide a valuable way for our buyers to discover audiences and optimize their campaigns by drilling down on fresh programmatic data," said Bill Wolfe, vice president of product management for mobile apps at Rubicon Project, in a statement. "This collaboration represents a further step forward in advancing our mission of making it easy and safe for buyers to reach their desired audiences, drive brand engagement, and fuel customer acquisition." "Buyers leverage Metamarkets dashboards to increase their bidding activity and spend, which in turn raises mobile eCPMs and revenue for publishers," said Mike Driscoll, CEO at Metamarkets, in a statement. "Rubicon Project is one of the largest mobile exchanges in the world, sitting at the heart of a digital transformation of marketing, and adding interactive analytics will allow it to increase transparency with its buyers, give them fast and easy access to programmatic data, and reveal instant insights on how their campaigns are performing. We look forward to working closely with them to make the most of their mobile, video, and desktop data with interactive analytics." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/