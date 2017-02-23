Touchpoint Dashboard Adds Customer Journey Validation

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Touchpoint Dashboard, a Strativity Group company, has added Journey Validation to its suite of journey management tools, bringing immediate live customer feedback directly into journey maps. With Journey Validation, companies can receive immediate feedback from their customers and validate the customer journey state. All of the insights from the validation efforts can then be integrated directly into journey maps to help create integrated action plans. "As the largest journey management community, with over 17,000 journey maps, Touchpoint Dashboard never stops innovating," said Touchpoint Dashboard Managing Director Peter Haid in a statement. "With this new addition, we are leading in every category that matters for journey management: visualization, collaboration, validation, and action plans. We love helping brands evolve to new heights with tools that make their lives easier." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/