Hootsuite Acquires LiftMetrix

Hootsuite, providers of a platform for social media management, has acquired social analytics company LiftMetrix. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of LiftMetrix to Hootsuite's social marketing solution helps organizations to drive marketing campaigns with tangible insight into the ROI of their paid, earned, and owned social campaigns. This acquisition comes on the heels of Hootsuite's recent acquisition of AdEspresso.

"It's critical for marketers today to prove the impact of social advertising on the company's bottom line. LiftMetrix offers a sophisticated yet easy-to-use analytics solution that helps our customers make sense of data to maximize social marketing results. LiftMetrix will be a fantastic complement to the Hootsuite platform," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, in a statement.

Through this acquisition, Hootsuite adds to its analytics platform to measure the full social conversion funnel — delivering end-to-end ROI measurement from posts through to purchases.

With LiftMetrix customers can drive business impact through the following:

Sophisticated social campaign analysis across paid, owned, and earned media;

Social-to-web conversion tracking;

Content recommendations and insights; and

Social data-warehousing and integration with business intelligence tools.

"Hootsuite has been a key LiftMetrix partner for several years. By joining Hootsuite, we will be able to offer increased value to our existing enterprise customers around their paid, earned, and owned social initiatives. It's exciting to be part of a company with Hootsuite's velocity and trajectory," said Nik Pai, co-founder and CEO of LiftMetrix, in a statement.

LiftMetrix was previously one of Hootsuite's top partners in the open ecosystem that supports more than 250 partners and applications to help extend social media into critical systems.

