CallTrackingMetrics Adds Tools for Click-to-Message Ad Extensions

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of call tracking and automation software, has released several tools to give agencies using Google Adwords' Click-to-Message ad extensions insight into campaign performance.

Click-to-Message ad extensions allow advertisers to send customizable, preset text messages.

CallTrackingMetrics offers local and toll-free text-enabled tracking numbers in more than 70 countries. By using a tracking number with these ad extensions, marketers can log, respond to, and report on text message campaigns. And, businesses can combine additional features, like automated response triggers, caller insights, scoring, performance reports, and Auto Dialer.

"Texting is the most widely used feature on a smartphone, and marketers are constantly looking for innovative ways to incorporate texting into their marketing strategy," said Jessica Michaels, marketing manager at CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Those using CTM along with Click-to-Message ad extensions will be able to successfully track and manage SMS campaign activity and likely encounter higher engagement rates."

