Nuance Launches Loop, an AI and Data-Analytics Marketing Platform for Mobile Operators

Nuance Communications has launched Nuance Loop, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics-powered marketing platform for pre-paid mobile operators. Nuance Loop helps operators reduce churn and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) from a common, continuously optimizing service platform. Loop is offered as a managed service under a revenue share model. Loop can also be integrated with Nuance's Omni-Channel Engagement Platform for customer acquisition and customer care solutions. Nuance Loop offers personalized, revenue-generating services to pre-paid subscribers across mobile advertising, mobile messaging, and mobile financial services. The platform continuously analyzes offer conversion rates, subscriber profiles, content usage, and network activity to create and place offers that are tailored and relevant to each subscriber. Nuance Loop engages pre-paid subscribers across voice, text, USSD, browser, or app and decides what to offer, when, and how, based on subscriber context, profile, and usage history. For example, a zero-balance prepaid subscriber might qualify for an airtime loan to ensure continued service until the next top-up; someone often downloading health and fitness apps might be interested in subscribing to clean recipe content; a user running low on high-speed data might appreciate a personalized data pack tailored to her usage; or, a pre-paid customer might be better served by being upgraded to a new post-paid subscription. Loop determines, offers, and fulfills the best offer for each customer, at the right time, and over the right channel. "We've seen through the global adoption of our subscriber revenue offerings that mobile operators are in a unique position to drive additional revenues through high-value services that keep subscribers connected, informed, and entertained," said Bob Schassler, executive vice president and general manager of Nuance Mobile, in a statement. "As such, we've architected Nuance Loop to give service providers the ability to deliver the right marketing and service offers at the right time, increasing their offer conversion and new revenue opportunities and improving customer loyalty across the pre-paid subscriber base."