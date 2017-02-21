Logo
Tenjin Partners with Looker and Chartio
Tenjin's relationships with Looker and Chartio will bring advanced business intelligence to app marketers.
Tenjin, a mobile marketing infrastructure company, today announced partnerships with Looker and Chartio to help app marketers access, analyze, and act on their data.

By combining Tenjin's data warehousing infrastructure, DataVault, with data visualization and exploration tools from Looker and Chartio, app marketers can now run a wide variety of queries on app data from across the entire user lifecycle and generate reports in a number of formats. The combined offerings provide app developers with end-to-end business intelligence solutions to acquire more profitable new users and optimize ad spend.

"With user acquisitions costs as high as they are, it's crucial that app marketers have robust BI tools to help them identify, target, and acquire high-value users," said Christopher Farm, co-founder and CEO of Tenjin, in a statement. "DataVault is the preferred solution for many leading app developers to help them gain user-level access to data from throughout the entire lifecycle. Through these partnerships with Chartio and Looker, we are now able to provide our customers with the industry's most powerful visualization tools as well."

"Our goal is to spread a culture of data throughout our clients' organizations, making it possible for everyone to find, explore, and understand the data that drives their business," said Nouras Haddad, director of alliances at Looker, in a statement. "Our partnership with Tenjin ensures that not only can app developers access data from across the complete user lifecycle, but that everyone in the organization can use it effectively."

"Chartio's mission is to empower everyone within an organization to easily analyze and visualize their data without needing to know SQL or any other proprietary modeling languages," said Dave Fowler, founder and CEO of Chartio, in a statement. "By using our powerful and intuitive interface to gain insights into the data from Tenjin's DataVault, app developers will be able to make better decisions regarding their ad spend and overall app marketing campaigns."

