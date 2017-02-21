TouchCR Launches E-Commerce Marketing Platform

TouchCR, a provider of an advanced e-commerce marketing platform, has unveiled its flagship product under the same name. TouchCR integrates customer data from fragmented sources, such as transactional, demographic, and behavioral data, into one platform to help marketers identify, segment and score customers in real time.

"Our entire executive team, including myself, have spent the majority of our careers in consumer product sales and marketing and understand first-hand how difficult it can be to identify and engage with customers online," said Al Corona, president and CEO of TouchCR, in a statement. "By expediting the time it takes to build complete customer datasets, TouchCR adds tremendous value to consumer-facing marketers and enables them to quickly see more positive results. We're excited for what the future holds and look forward to dramatically improving the B2C e-commerce landscape."

TouchCR's advanced e-commerce marketing platform offers the following features:

Complete customer datasets, including transactional, demographic, and behavioral data, integrated into one solution;

Enhanced recency, frequency, and monetary (RFM) scoring capabilities;

Intelligent personalization capabilities to help marketers identify trends, predict future buying behaviors, and see direct attribution return on investment on media spend; and

Full integration with Salesforce.com products, including Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Heroku, Community Cloud, and Wave.

"We developed TouchCR to address B2C e-commerce pain points and drive better business outcomes" said Ritchie Hale, chief innovation officer and developer of TouchCR, in a statement. "Our solution's advanced, centralized management platform eliminates costly, time-consuming data appends and enables marketers to quickly and strategically execute more effective campaigns."

