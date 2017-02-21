Shopgate Joins Salesforce Partner Program

Shopgate is a mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch mobile websites and native iOS and Android apps to help improve customer retention, while increasing lifetime customer value, boosting conversion rates, and driving revenue.

Features of the Shopgate system include the following:

Single system management through ntegration with existing Commerce Cloud accounts;

Advanced push notification capabilities, including user segmentation, to proactively engage users wherever they go;

Real-time updates that put marketers and merchandisers in control of the look and feel of their mobile experiences;

Access to Shopgate’s widget library for creating custom designs, making real-time content updates, highlighting promotions, etc.; and

Comprehensive SaaS model with no transaction fees.