Capgemini Acquires Idean

Capgemini, a provider of consulting, technology, and outsourcing services, has acquired Idean, a digital strategy and experience design consultancy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Customer demand is shifting; service providers who bring digital design, creativity, and agility to redefine the customer experience are developing a strategic dialog with their clients, driving uniquely differentiated outcomes, and gaining market share as true digital partners. The acquisition of Idean is part of the group's growth strategy focused on innovation and digital, particularly in North America," said Paul Hermelin, chairman and CEO of Capgemini Group, in a statement. "Idean's Scandinavian design ethos and Silicon Valley mindset are a perfect fit to further enhance Capgemini's progressive digital customer experience offerings." Founded in Helsinki, Finland, in 1999, Idean focuses primarily on digital user experience (UX), customer experience (CX), and digital strategy. Clients include LG, Mercedes-Benz, Sony, Volkswagen, 23andMe, Airbus, Cole Haan, Ericsson, IBM, Intel, and Kesko. "We formed Idean to help organizations identify new strategic opportunities and create digital design experiences that were based on a deep understanding of their users," said Risto Lahdesmaki, CEO and founder of Idean, in a statement. "Joining forces with Capgemini is extremely exciting and the logical next step of our journey. Idean clients will immediately benefit from an expanded and extensive portfolio of services for digital strategy and CX transformation, deep industry expertise in connected vehicles and IoT, and global end-to-end delivery."