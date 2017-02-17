Equinix Brings Direct, Private Access to Salesforce.com

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Equinix, an interconnection and data center company, has begun offering direct and private access to the Salesforce.com platform via Equinix Cloud Exchange across North America and Europe. Equinix Cloud Exchange is an advanced interconnection solution that provides virtualized, private direct connections that bypass the Internet to provide better security and performance with a range of bandwidth options. It is currently available in 21 markets, globally. Equinix's dedicated, private connections allow companies to benefit from high performance and application reliability while meeting regulatory and compliance concerns typically associated with cloud deployments. Direct access to Salesforce applications inside Equinix enables customers to bypass the public Internet, providing reliable connections without the inherent control and security concerns. The solution is now available via Equinix Cloud Exchange in select Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers. Direct connections will be available across the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, including, Chatter, Sales Cloud, App Cloud, Service Cloud, Force.com, Communities, Work.com, Wave Analytics, Government Cloud, and Health Cloud. Equinix offers a choice of cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, and software-as-a-service providers, such as Salesforce. Equinix offers direct connections to many of these platforms via Equinix Cloud Exchange or Equinix Cross Connects. "Salesforce has a strong foothold in the enterprise market as a leader in business and CRM applications. For certain customers, an all-public cloud solution comes with its regulatory concerns. But, by providing these customers with dedicated connectivity to their Salesforce environments simply, securely, and cost-effectively from Cloud Exchange, we help them connect and build a hybrid cloud solution that works for them," Bill Long, vice president of interconnection solutions at Equinix, said in a statement. "In today's digital economy, everything and everyone is becoming more connected. Customers, partners and employees increasingly need to collaborate across geographies to drive productivity and innovation. Equinix is accelerating this shift for its customers with the addition of Salesforce to the Equinix ecosystem," Andy Baer, senior vice president of Salesforce industries, communications, and media, said in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/