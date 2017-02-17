Undertone Partners with Cycle

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Media company Cycle has partnered with Undertone, a division of Perion Network and a provider of digital advertising experiences, to expand Undertone's suite of offerings to include Cycle's inventory and native ad offerings, as well as integrations into the media company's multiple ongoing video series. "Undertone delivers the most innovative, impactful, and engaging creative across all digital formats and channels. Cycle shares our core values of leading with quality creative, powered by data, to bring brands and consumers together in authentic ways that drive results," said Eric Franchi, co-founder and senior vice president of business development at Undertone, in a statement. "Cycle has proven to be an incredibly fast-growing, premium, culturally relevant media company with real scale. As they continue to set the bar for branded content, it makes perfect sense for our companies to collaborate. In a world where media is being redefined as it's consumed in a social and mobile way, our brands and agencies demand the best. This partnership with Cycle secures them access to the best-of-breed at preferred rates via upfront long-term deals." Today, Cycle delivers more than 200 million content views each month across its owned channels and more than 3 billion per month through its network of influencer, athlete, and entertainer talent, all through authentic, culturally-relevant content. The vast majority of Cycle's views come from the under-34 demographic, ensuring Undertone clients engage millennial audiences with content created by and for millennials on the channels across which their consumption continues to surge. "Cycle's analytics and editorial teams work incredibly hard to produce the most engaging content online. It's humbling when a top media sales organization like Undertone, with a shared focus on quality creative and data, wants to align with the awesome content our talented team delivers each day," said Jason Stein, founder and CEO of Cycle, in a statement. "While Cycle is a relatively new media property, it's clear that the market values our highly engaged audience. We know that the premium inventory and social distribution that Undertone is able to offer to their customers through this partnership will lead to continued mutual success." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/