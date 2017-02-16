Higher Logic Acquires Kavi

Related Whitepapers Connecting With Customers Through SOCIAL MEDIA From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Higher Logic, a provider of cloud-based community platforms, has acquired Kavi, a provider of online collaboration platforms for organizations and consortiums developing industry standards and specifications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Higher Logic will incorporate Kavi Workspace, Kavi's long-term project tool, into its community platform. Workspace is a system for any group, no matter where team members are located, to work together on large, long-term projects, such as developing industry standards and specifications or building out highly complex processes and workflows. The addition of Workspace will enable Higher Logic users to combine project collaboration, structured document management, and governance with Higher Logic's dynamic discussion capabilities. Kavi's advanced collaboration features, such as revisions, voting and ballots, and library resources, fit seamlessly into the community ecosystem. "Higher Logic is committed to raising the bar on community excellence, fostering intimacy, trust, and engagement that extends beyond the walls of a single organization," said Higher Logic CEO Rob Wenger in a statement. "We're excited to incorporate Workspace into our platform. It is a well-respected tool that hundreds of our corporate and association clients can immediately use to further their initiatives around industry standards and specifications or to create a stronger community environment around a product or service." "As a collaboration tool, Workspace has excelled at bridging the gaps for organizational processes and helping people share and organize complex work," said Kavi CEO Dave Coryell in a statement. "We look forward to bringing Kavi into the Higher Logic family of products and delivering a more complete community and collaboration platform to the market." Higher Logic also recently acquired Socious, a community software company serving the non-profit and B2B enterprise markets. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/