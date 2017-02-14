Information Builders Partners with Avnet

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Information Builders, a provider of business intelligence (BI) and analytics, data integrity, and integration solutions, has partnered with Avnet's Technology Solutions business unit through the Analytics Accelerator program. This partnership lets Avnet resell the entire WebFOCUS BI and analytics portfolio from Information Builders. The Information Builders portfolio provides customizable, self-service analytics capabilities designed to operationalize insights throughout the organization. "The addition of Avnet to Information Builders' Analytics Accelerator program extends our solutions to a new partner base, ensuring an array of new customers have a powerful framework for making the most of their information investments. All companies, regardless of size, should have the ability to analyze their existing data and make more informed decisions as a result," Gerald Cohen, president and CEO of Information Builders, said in a statement. "Our Analytics Accelerator program enables the customers of Avnet's global resellers to do exactly that, allowing these partners to improve processes and deliver greater business value." "Avnet continuously looks for strategic partnerships that drive business outcomes for our ecosystem. Adding the Information Builders' Analytics Accelerator program to our data analytics and IoT portfolio will help us create new and compelling solutions for our partners to leverage data to deliver better value for their customers," Colin Blair, vice president of data analytics and IoT solutions at Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas, said in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/