Repsly Updates Mobile CRM

Repsly, providers of a mobile CRM and data collection app for field teams, updated its platform with enhancements to the Time and Mileage Tracker, Mobile Forms, Order Management, and Photo Capture.

With the upgrades to the Time and Mileage Tracker, field representatives can now track working time in the mobile app with the new Start and End Day button, which measures time spent in each client visit. Managers can set predefined workday durations, as well as trigger automated check-in notifications, which will notify representatives to check in based on GPS coordinates and recognized locations preset by the manager. Furthermore, the newest addition to Time and Mileage Tracking incorporates Route Optimization, which allows representatives to plan their days to achieve the shortest, most optimal routes possible.

"The new Time and Mileage Tracker is a powerful tool that helps managers maximize efficiency across various business functions," said Repsly CEO and Co-founder Marko Kovac in a statement. "Utilizing bread crumb trails of employee routes and accurate time logs of client visits, managers can optimize territory coverage, minimize expenses, and enable easier reimbursement."

Other updates include conditional branching logic in Mobile Forms, which enables managers to customize questions on mobile forms based on answers provided by the representative. Improvements to the Order Management system also provide more flexibility with multiple price lists and package types, empowering representatives to take orders using their mobile phones. The last set of enhancements were made to photo tags in the Photo Capture function, which allows managers to organize and view photos taken in the field.