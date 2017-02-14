Boxever Launches OneView and Engage Products

Related Whitepapers From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Boxever, a provider of omnichannel personalization for companies, today announced a new product suite that includes its Boxever OneView and Boxever Engage as part of its Customer Intelligence Cloud. This expands Boxever's core offerings beyond the travel space to now include the retail and financial services sectors. OneView allows organizations to consolidate customer data into a single customer view. It combines customer transactions, digital interactions, and operational data while leveraging cross-channel identity resolution, predictive scoring, and powerful audience segmentation to deliver a real-time profile of every customer that interacts with an organization, regardless of channel. Built on Boxever OneView, organizations can now use Boxever Engage to deliver one-to-one experiences in any channel, including web, mobile and email, but also in-store, in the contact center, and new interfaces such as chatbots and Amazon Alexa. Boxever Engage uses a combination of rules, predictive models, adaptive models, and artificial intelligence to ensure that each customer interaction is uniquely tailored for that customer. In addition, it also has tightly integrated capabilities for omnichannel tracking, multitouch attribution, and A/B testing. "We've proven our capabilities in an incredibly complex, dynamic industry since our founding," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Boxever, in a statement. "The travel industry was the backdrop for our company's growth, and our new product suite allows us to provide powerful decisioning tools combined with predictive and AI capabilities that offer our core technology to a broader set of customers. Building a more personalized customer experience and improving engagement is a priority for any CXO, regardless of industry, and we're excited to solve the problem of applying data to the customer journey across the business to acquire better customers, convert across channels, reduce churn, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience." "Our goal is to solve the fundamental problems that marketers are facing today," said John Callan, chief marketing officer at Boxever, in a statement. "Making this product suite available to existing and future customers was a strategic move for our company. The shift signals our growing ability to apply the same logic that resulted in proven use cases for major airlines and travel retailers to new scenarios in financial services and retail, in particular. The nuances are different, but the foundation is the same: allowing us to dive in deeper to new markets with a blank canvas that is ripe for breaking new ground, providing new revenue opportunities and improving their customer engagement and brand loyalty for long-term advantage." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/