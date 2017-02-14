Resco Offers Resco Mobile CRM in Microsoft's AppSource

Resco, a maker of mobile solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce.com, and Oracle CX, has released Resco Mobile CRM through Microsoft';s AppSource marketplace.>

Resco Mobile CRM gives users around-the-clock access to vital business data. It allows them to work with all their Microsoft Dynamics 365 data anywhere, anytime, and even offline, enabling them to view, create, delete, and modify information, regardless of Internet connectivity.

The app incorporates features such as route planning and maps displaying accounts, contacts, activities or other records; email and phone call tracking; photo and audio capturing; digital signatures; QR and barcode scanning; and more.

Microsoft AppSource is a new marketplace to help business users find, try, and use line-of-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps and add-ins, expanding the possibilities of Dynamics 365.

"Dynamics 365 combines Microsoft's CRM and ERP cloud solutions into one cloud service with purpose-built apps to help manage specific business functions, and customers can now utilize Resco Mobile CRM together with Dynamics 365's Sales, Customer Service, Project Automation, and Field Service offering. Making our app available on AppSource, we want to enable an even broader audience to enhance and grow their business through advanced mobile capabilities," said Radomir Vozar, CEO at Resco, in a statement.

