Marchex Partners with Facebook

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, today announced an integration with Facebook that has resulted in the Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud. This integrated technology platform now enables marketers to see what happens on a phone call that stems from a Facebook ad.

Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud helps marketers connect customer conversions driven from all paid media channels, including search, display, video, social, and sites, to calls made to businesses.

"At Facebook, we know how powerful a mobile device is, and we're proud to have created one of the most powerful platforms for global brands to reach their audiences," said Doug Weiss, product partnership manager at Facebook, in a statement. "With that power comes an acute responsibility to provide accurate data that enables brands to understand how this engagement on Facebook might be driving interactions off of Facebook. Partnering with Marchex to couple rich call analytics with Facebook’s own data is a significant step forward for marketers who must understand their audience and make sound, real-time decisions to increase their revenue." "Online advertising has long struggled to connect digital engagements with accurate attribution to offline interactions and sales. While the influence of mobile phones and reach of digital channels like Facebook is undeniable, we also know that a large portion of sales are still closed in the physical world of phone calls and stores," said Nikhil Kolar, head of product and engineering at Marchex, in a statement. "Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud connects that critical moment where online influence and offline transactions meet, and in turn activates those insights inside a marketer’s dashboard-of-choice at enterprise scale. This can enable marketers to optimize their consumers’ purchase journey and maximize advertising ROI."

